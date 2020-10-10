WATERTOWN — Beginning Oct. 22, Jefferson Community College will hold a series of virtual open houses from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom for prospective students and their family members.
Virtual open houses will be held Oct. 22 and 29, Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 10. The events will feature a virtual tour of campus, an opportunity to learn about the college’s academic programs, career and transfer services, student support services and campus life. Virtual attendees will also gain knowledge on applying to college, financial aid, and available assistance completing financial aid forms.
Registration is required. Once a student registers to attend an open house, a Zoom link will be sent to them.
For more information, call JCC Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.
