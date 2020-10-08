WATERTOWN — Due to health and safety concerns and large gathering restrictions relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson Community College has announced it will not hold a commencement ceremony in December.
Instead, December graduates are invited and encouraged to participate in the spring commencement ceremony scheduled for May 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium. A nurse pinning ceremony is still expected to occur in December, albeit remotely.
More information and details regarding the spring commencement will be available in early November.
