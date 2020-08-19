CLAYTON — Three Jefferson County high school graduates of the class of 2020 were recently named recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation (NNYCF) George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship.
Thousand Islands High School graduate Ashley St. Croix and Alexandria Central High School graduates Mya Weaver and Makayla Witt were each awarded $5,000 scholarships during a reception in Clayton last week with George C. Boldt’s great-grandson, Malcolm Goodridge.
The scholarship honors the legacy of Boldt Castle’s builder, noted hotelier and philanthropist George C. Boldt Sr. Mr. Goodridge has led efforts to establish the scholarship with other descendants of Mr. Boldt and dozens of north country donors who have made gifts to the scholarship fund at the Community Foundation. Following a summer 2017 family gathering at Boldt Castle, descendants of George C. Boldt, led by Mr. Goodridge, decided to create a permanent scholarship fund to forever benefit Jefferson County students. The Northern New York Community Foundation was selected to administer the scholarship, which honors Mr. Boldt’s legacy of service.
“Throughout his life in business, George C. Boldt Sr. believed in supporting people who showed promise. He generously helped them find opportunities for success,” Mr. Goodridge said during the awarding of the scholarships. “Education is one of the most important things we can offer young people today. It is the great equalizer that leads to incredible opportunities in the world.”
Mr. Goodridge thanked all who have supported the effort and personally presented scholarship awards to this year’s recipients. A permanent plaque that pays tribute to founding donors was installed in Boldt Castle last summer along with a plaque that names recipients of the Boldt Scholarship. The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, which owns and operates Boldt Castle as a tourist destination, has supported the scholarship program since its inception.
Ashley St. Croix graduated with a Regents Diploma with Honors and will attend the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park this fall, where she will study culinary business management with baking and pastry arts. Mya Weaver, salutatorian of her class, graduated with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology this fall to study biomedical engineering. Makayla Witt graduated with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors in Science and will attend Le Moyne College this fall where she will study biology.
Jefferson County residents pursuing full-time undergraduate study — either in college, technical, vocational, or trade school — may apply. Applications are accepted from high school seniors or nontraditional students. The scholarship is a one-year award of up to $5,000. Recipients are chosen based on academic performance, personal data, essay scores, and letters of recommendation. Students should show promise and potential and have demonstrated an interest in and service to their communities.
“Mr. Goodridge has been inspired by the incredible generosity of local residents who have chosen to be a part of this special endeavor,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “Because of that leadership, he has chosen to do even more to work together to build the reach of this permanent educational resource.”
To help grow the George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship at the Community Foundation and support future students, Mr. Goodridge has offered to match all gifts to the fund up to $50,000 through Dec. 31. Those who wish to contribute may send gifts to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Visit www.nnycf.org to access secure online giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.