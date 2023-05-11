When Jefferson County voters go the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets, they will also be electing a total of 22 school board members.
The following school districts have board seats up for vote:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
When Jefferson County voters go the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets, they will also be electing a total of 22 school board members.
The following school districts have board seats up for vote:
ALEXANDRIA CENTRAL SCHOOL
Three three-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbents Betty Compeau and Christine Lingenfelter, along with Andrea Adsit, Emily Chase and Christopher Symenow.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON CENTRAL SCHOOL
Two five-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbent Roger E. Eastman and Kristin Vaughn.
CARTHAGE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Three three-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbent Jonathan “JJ” Schell and Janice Gravely, Robert Wilson and Cassandra Kimball.
GENERAL BROWN CENTRAL SCHOOL
Two three-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbents Natalie Hurley and Jason Reynolds.
INDIAN RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL
Two five-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbents Thomas Lapp and Shelly Eggleston.
LAFARGEVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
One five-year seat is open. Incumbent Matthew Timerman is the sole candidate.
LYME CENTRAL SCHOOL
One five-year seat is open. Darrell DeMotta is the sole candidate.
SACKETS HARBOR CENTRAL SCHOOL
One five-year seat is open. Cheryl M. Chaif is the sole candidate.
SOUTH JEFFERSON CENTRAL SCHOOL
One five-year seat is open. Candidates are incumbent James A. Juczak and Carrie A. Mangino
THOUSAND ISLANDS CENTRAL SCHOOL
Three three-year seats are open. Candidates are incumbents Tim Wiley, Sarah Riddoch and Erin Churchill
WATERTOWN CITY SCHOOL
Two three-year seats are open, while a third seat will be given to the third-highest vote-getter to fill the remainder of a term that expires in June 2024. Candidates are incumbent Jason B. Harrington and Damita J. Smith, Milagros C. “Milly” Smith, John A. Cain III, Tina M. Fluno and Kelly S. Bragger.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.