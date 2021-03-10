ADAMS — Officials from South Jefferson, Indian River and General Brown school districts are advocating for eased social distancing requirements to allow for increased in-person instruction.
Superintendents from the three districts have all released letters pushing for new standards and asking for community advocacy, but made it clear they will not take action that isn’t sanctioned by the state Department of Health.
The three district superintendents shared that in order to allow for students to attend school more days out during the week, the state Department of Health would have to lessen social distancing requirements, both in classrooms and on buses.
Each letter states that superintendents and county leaders have discussed current DOH mandates regarding distancing in schools and on buses and agree they do not have the authority to make determinations that would contradict government mandates.
“Please know that the District, while so happy to offer increased extracurricular opportunities and afterschool academic support to our students, is primarily focused on getting our students back to school an increased number of days per week,” the letter from South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater reads. “This is where we will need additional and ongoing advocacy.”
Offering districts like South Jefferson, which covers more than 200 square miles twice a day, the opportunity to return students to more in-person learning days per week will do no good if the transportation mandates do not change, Mr. Slater wrote. The district is not able to offer two or three separate bus runs as some geographically smaller districts are able to do.
In addition to the letter was a list of national, state and local officials, with Mr. Slater encouraging all to reach out and advocate for the needed changes to social distancing requirements on district buses to coincide with the anticipated changes expected soon for classrooms and buildings.
County school superintendents will continue to advocate with state, political and health leaders to be allowed to bring all students back for in-person instruction every day safely and effectively. Until changes are made by the state, the districts will continue to adhere to the current social distancing requirements.
Each pushed for additional advocacy from community members at the end of their letters.
