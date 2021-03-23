WATERTOWN — When businesses and schools alike closed in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were left with uncertainty as to when their customers and students would be able to return, or when a sense of normalcy would return.
Now, a little more than a year later, both have welcomed people back, though not exactly as before. Many schools, for instance, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, have been utilizing hybrid models of instruction, having students learning both in person and remotely.
Since the beginning, the hope has always been to bring students back full-time when it was safe to do so.
Now, some schools that are able to do so have begun to bring students back for increased in-person instruction.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd said that since the beginning of the year in this region, some districts, under the most recent state Department of Health guidelines that detailed the six-foot social distancing requirements, have been able to increase their student presence each day. Schools that have been able to bring students back every day include Copenhagen, Lyme and Thousand Islands, albeit with a modified schedule.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced kids can be spaced three feet apart in classrooms while wearing masks, as opposed to six feet, which could allow for more schools to bring students back full-time.
“Right now, we’re all waiting, all of the districts in the state really, are waiting on New York State Department of Health to do a thorough study of that,” Mr. Todd said.
If the new guidance is accepted by the DOH, more students would be able to fit into classrooms — something that districts are working on planning for ahead of time so if the state gives the go-ahead, they’re ready to implement them.
In a letter to the community, Belleville-Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins notified families that immediately following spring break, on April 15, all students in grades K-8 in cohorts A, B and C will return to school four out of five days a week, with Wednesday remaining as a remote day.
All students in cohort D will continue to be remote and student schedules in grades 9-12 will not change. With the state not releasing guidance about reduced social distancing measures, Belleville-Henderson will continue to space students six feet apart for the time being.
Mr. Todd said that BOCES has been one of those schools that has been able to invite all students back every day, but has had to use every inch of space it has to do so. Rooms that used to be conference space are now classroom space — every inch of space is used as classroom space to spread students out so they can be six feet apart.
One such district that’s in the planning process but has not yet been able to implement anything due to space restrictions is the Indian River Central School District. Along with educators across the county, Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier noted that while the new CDC guidelines are promising, there was at least one crucial missing piece: changes to guidance regarding transportation.
“I didn’t see anything in the federal CDC guidance that was issued that pertained to transportation,” she said. “That will be an issue, not only for Indian River Central School District, but for many other districts in this area because of our rural nature and makeup in terms of the miles that we traverse.”
Superintendent Collins said in her letter that Belleville-Henderson has more than 185 students who are brought to and from school by family members, which is what has made it possible for all K-8 students to return to school. Currently, Belleville-Henderson is at full capacity on its buses in accordance with current DOH guidelines.
For larger districts with thousands of students, and current guidelines making it so buses that could hold a total of 60 or so students can only take a portion of that, transportation remains a concern.
The other consideration with expanded in-person instruction is there’s no change to the guidance when it comes to cafeterias and lunch for students. That can be a challenge as well, not only for Indian River, but many, if not all of the area school districts, because a number of them are using other spaces for students to eat, Mrs. Dobmeier said.
“What we’ve been doing in the meantime, awaiting some change in guidance, is we have been analyzing available space in our classrooms using the six-foot current guidelines,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “We’ve been increasing, very gradually, we’re going about this very methodically, very slowly, increasing the in-person contact time for a number of our students.”
Some students in the district are coming four days a week because they can be accommodated in the classroom, while some schools are approaching it a little bit differently, utilizing full virtual days on Wednesdays and having students come in and work with either their classroom teacher or a special provider such as an academic intervention services teacher to get some additional in-person learning and assistance.
While Mrs. Dobmeier said there is nothing the district wants more than to be able to have all its kids back in person, and reducing the distance that needs to be between them is great, no relief to social distancing required on buses or cafeterias remain choke points for the district, as well as others in the area.
As districts await guidance, Mr. Todd urges people to be patient and let the DOH go through the science to determine the safest course of action.
“We’ve seen very little spread of COVID-19 in our schools this year,” Mr. Todd said. “I think it’s because of the careful vigilance in following all of the mitigating strategies that we followed, following the Department of Health guidelines to a “T,” that has kept students and staff safe.”
