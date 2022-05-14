WATERTOWN — It’s that time of year — school district voters will be asked to approve 2022-23 budgets and various related propositions.
Voting will take place during the day Tuesday in each of Jefferson County’s school districts. Registered voters must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, and have been residents of the school district they’re voting in for at least 30 days prior to the vote.
The Indian River Central School District, one of the largest districts in the county, is asking voters to approve a $92,039,519 budget, a 2.12% increase from this year’s adjusted budget. The tax levy is $2,615,900, a slightly less than 1.25% increase from last year, which is lower than the tax cap of 2.3%. Tax bills are only expected to increase slightly as valuations in the district have increased, so the levy is now spread over a larger population.
According to Indian River business manager Audrey Stevenson, the district entered this year with a strong fund balance, $46 million.
“What we’ll be doing over the next few months is we’ll be finalizing what we’ll end the year with as a fund balance,” she said. “We do expect that will increase a little bit, but one of the ways that we’ll use some of our unused appropriation will be to create two new reserve funds. We already have two financial reserves that are for capital projects, and we’re asking the voters to create another capital reserve so that we start saving for what’s anticipated, the requirements for electric buses and the infrastructure that goes along with that.”
In addition, the school board has created a $2 million repair reserve for major items that are not on an annual or shorter maintenance cycle. The proposed budget accounts for increases in fuel and utility costs, Ms. Stevenson said, the district not knowing if the trend over the past few months is going to continue into next year.
Indian River’s budget vote will be held in the large group instruction room in the high school from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Even while meeting the urgent needs resulting from the pandemic, many long-planned and much-needed upgrades to our facilities were completed or are underway at a level and pace never before seen at Indian River,” said Superintendent Troy W. Decker. “These include, but are certainly not limited to high-efficiency geothermal systems, new flooring and roofing, physical plant upgrades, enhanced security and communication systems, and more.”
The Watertown City School District has also increased its budget for the 2022-23 school year, by a little over $4.5 million, with an accompanying tax levy increase of 0.69%. The previous budget carried a 1.8% tax levy increase.
“Our tax levy is only going up 0.69% because with the increase in foundation aid, we were able to balance the budget without having to go for a supermajority vote on the tax increase,” said WCSD business manager Joshua W. Hartshorne. “We could have gone up to 2% and kind of kept it pretty steady with the last few years, but given the increase in foundation aid we were able to keep that low.”
In April, the school board adopted an expenditure budget of $82,983,069 for the 2022-23 school year. Highlights of the budget include continuation and expansion of current programs and personnel to support students in meeting or exceeding New York graduation requirements; the addition of two psychologists, an additional home school coordinator, RTI/Math teacher, English teacher, librarian, and school counselor; and continuing investment into physical and IT infrastructure including a capital outlay project at Knickerbocker Elementary to remove risers and replace flooring in the library, as well as replace playground equipment.
“I think for me, one of the things that I’m proud of is that we’re going to be able to continue and expand some of our current programs and personnel to support students in meeting or exceeding the New York state graduation requirements,” Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said. “These things that we’re doing are all really student-centered and that’s exciting.”
If the proposed budget is defeated, the school board will need to reduce the overall tax levy by $116,841. This reduction would impact many non-mandated areas such as having additional elementary school aides and an additional school resource officer. The reduction would also mean foregoing upgrades to technology and infrastructure. If a contingent budget is actually adopted due to a budget defeat, it is mandated to have a 0%, or less, tax levy increase over the 2021-22 year. The board has not yet determined which items would be included in a contingent budget.
The district’s budget vote will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Voters residing in the North Election District — defined the portion of the city north of the Black River and the towns of LeRay and Pamelia within the district’s boundaries — will vote at North Elementary School’s gymnasium. Voters residing in the South Election District — defined as the portion of the city south of the Black River and the towns of Rutland and Watertown — will vote in the chorus room of Watertown High School.
Remaining Jefferson County school districts:
Alexandria: Residents will vote on a $15,030,670 budget proposal, a 5.62% change from last year. The district has proposed a tax levy increase of 3.9%. Voters will also consider an additional proposition for bonding student transportation vehicles as part of the district’s routine fleet replacement. If the proposition is approved, the district will borrow up to $315,000 to purchase two 66-passenger buses and a school vehicle.
Belleville: The proposed budget increases 2.59% to $11,668,784 and the levy will increase 3%. The proposed budget includes a $100,000 capital outlay project expenditure for improvements to the school building security; $12,000 for teacher supplies to ease the burden on families; and two new school busses.
Carthage: The proposed budget of $67,082,204 reflects a 0% tax levy increase. The proposed budget utilizes $6.6 million of unassigned fund balance to allow the district to keep the tax levy flat for the fifth year in a row. There will also be a proposition for funding support for the local public librarian.
General Brown: The district’s total proposed budget is $25,994,591, an increase of $244,286. The tax levy is $8,844,096, an increase of 2.85%.
LaFargeville: The proposed budget includes an increase in spending of 1.17% from last year, for a total budget of $12,038,948. There is a 2.92% tax levy increase, which is at the tax cap.
Lyme: The proposed budget utilizes $588,000 of unassigned fund balance, or savings, to allow the district to ease taxpayer burden with a 1.11% tax increase for district residents. The proposed budget is $8,972,391. Voters will also be asked to approve $86,141 for the Lyme Free Library.
Sackets Harbor: Residents will vote on a proposed $9,674,424 spending plan, an increase of $236,189 from last year. The increase is attributed primarily to contractual agreements. If approved, the budget would increase the tax levy by a 1.10%.
Voters will also decide on a proposal to purchase one 66-passenger school bus not to cost more than $130,886.
South Jefferson: The proposed budget is $39,083,979, an increase of 4.95% over last year. The proposed tax levy is 2%, below the tax cap of 2.02% based on the state’s tax cap formula.
There will also be two propositions for voters — authorization to purchase six replacement student transportation vehicles, including necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment and all other costs at a total sum not to exceed $659,000; and the establishment of a $5 million capital reserve fund.
Thousand Islands: The proposed budget for the upcoming school year remains unchanged from last year’s budget of $22,922,490. There is a 0% tax levy change.
