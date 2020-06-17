WATERTOWN — Though traditional graduations haven’t been an option due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local districts have gotten creative with their planning to make sure students still have some form of celebration to acknowledge their achievements.
Here is an ongoing compilation of Jefferson County schools providing alternative ceremonies for their students:
Alexandria Bay: Wednesday, June 17
Beginning with a car parade at 8:30 p.m., graduates will be able to drive around in celebration and then pull into the drive-in theater in Alexandria Bay for the more formal graduation proceedings.
Thousand Islands: Friday, June 19
For graduates and family members, the district will hold individualized graduations on the turf field beginning at 1 p.m.
Sackets Harbor: Wednesday, June 24
Beginning with a car parade, which will line up at 6 p.m. via Woolsey Street, participants will have the option to decorate their vehicles and celebrate their graduates around town before ending at the polo fields in Madison Barracks.
Following the car parade, a drive-in graduation ceremony will take place on the polo fields, consisting of a graduation video complete with scholarship and award announcements, messages to grads and more.
Students will be able to wear their caps and gowns during the ceremony, which will end with the turning of tassels as a class outside of their cars, but still socially distant.
Indian River: Friday, June 26
Beginning at 4 p.m., the district will hold a graduation ceremony for seniors at the Black River Drive-In.
Watertown: Saturday, June 27
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., students and their immediate family members will be invited to line up for a car parade down Washington Street to the elementary campuses so teachers and staff can help celebrate the seniors.
The district will have four running board trucks and hopes to have a local radio station present to make sure everyone can listen to the same playlist and celebrate together, even from their individual vehicles.
Both drone and ground shots will be taken of the celebration, which is not open to the public.
This list will be updated as information becomes available.
