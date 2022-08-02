Students with ties to TI Bridge Authority awarded first $1,000 Wilcox scholarships

From left: Justin Heath, Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Island Bridge Authority scholarship recipient Jakob Lynch, Russell I. Wilcox, and Hollie Heath. Provided photo

ALEXANDRIA — Two Jefferson County students with family ties to the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority were recently named the first recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Scholarship.

Jakob Lynch, a 2022 Alexandria High School graduate, and Dylan Rastley, a 2020 General Brown High School graduate and current SUNY Canton student, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

