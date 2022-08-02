ALEXANDRIA — Two Jefferson County students with family ties to the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority were recently named the first recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Scholarship.
Jakob Lynch, a 2022 Alexandria High School graduate, and Dylan Rastley, a 2020 General Brown High School graduate and current SUNY Canton student, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
“It was deeply meaningful to see the vision for this come to fruition. We feel extremely humbled and honored to have worked alongside Mr. Wilcox to create something that represents his life’s work and will forever carry forward his care and concern for the Bridge Authority employees and their families,” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
Russell I. Wilcox, a longtime leader of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, established the permanent scholarship at the foundation as an extension of his service on behalf of the Bridge Authority and in honor of his relationship with Bridge Authority board members and employees. Current full-time Thousand Islands Bridge Authority employees, retirees, and their children and grandchildren are eligible to apply for the scholarship, which is awarded annually through the Community Foundation.
Lynch, a Redwood native who graduated with honors from Alexandria Central School in June, will attend SUNY Potsdam this fall where he plans to pursue a degree in business administration with a minor in sports management. While in high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society, the Foreign Language Club and Student Council. He was a three-sport athlete, competing in varsity soccer, hockey, and lacrosse. He will also play Division III lacrosse at SUNY Potsdam. He is the son of Hollie Heath and stepson of Justin Heath who works as the lead horticulturalist for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, maintaining the expansive gardens at Boldt Castle and the Authority headquarters.
Rastley, a Watertown native, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in emergency management at SUNY Canton. While in high school, He was a member of the National Honor Society. He was a two-sport athlete, competing in varsity football and lacrosse. He is also an Eagle Scout. He is the grandson of Carl Herman, who retired from the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority in 2009. He is the son of Paula and Tom Rastley and he began work last month as a firefighter for the Fort Drum Fire Department.
