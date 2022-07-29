WATERTOWN — From mid-April to mid-May this year, the Alliance for Better Communities once again surveyed students in grades seven through 12 in 10 Jefferson County school districts for its Jefferson County Youth Prevention Needs Assessment.
According to Anita K. Seefried-Brown, project director for the Alliance for Better Communities, the organization surveys on a regular basis to gather student information about youth substance use and other behaviors.
There was no survey in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 4,666 kids participated this year, though that does not mean all students answered each question.
The survey covers alcohol use and binge drinking, social-emotional health and more. This was the first time that social-emotional health questions were asked.
“Mental health experts often feel that there can be a two- to four-year delay between the traumatic events and the onset of serious mental health issues,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “During the pandemic, young people experienced this disjointing sense of a lack of predictability and controllability. So that lack of control is often leading to mental health issues. As the Alliance, we will certainly create social media campaigns around those issues. However, it really will take all facets and all sectors of the community to assist in creating a safe environment where all of us, adults as well as youths, can be assisted in regaining equilibrium.”
She said schools, parents and youth-serving organizations cannot do the work by themselves. She believes that as a community and people of goodwill, the county will embrace keeping each other sane and safe. Mrs. Seefried-Brown said the survey helps Pivot, the Alliance and the Youth Alliance, as well as the schools and other youth-serving organizations in developing appropriate programming, as well as data for grant applications. This is a living document that is shared with community members who are, in various ways, connected to providing services to youth.
For the prompt, “sometimes I think that life is not worth it,” 2,527 students in grades seven to 12 answered no; 1,069 answered somewhat agree; and 463 answered yes. The breakdown of those answering yes was 74 students in seventh, 83 in eighth grade, 85 in ninth grade, 74 in 10th grade, 75 in 11th grade, and 72 in 12th grade.
When asked, “In the past year, have you felt depressed or sad most days, even if you felt OK sometimes?” a total of 4,033 students answered, with 2,128 answering no; 1,183 answering they somewhat agree, and 722 answering yes.
A total of 4,020 students answered the question, “During the past 12 months, did you ever seriously consider attempting suicide?” with 3,362 answering no and 658 answering yes — meaning 1 in 6 students seriously considered attempting suicide. The breakdown of yes answers was 111 seventh graders, 113 eighth graders, 117 ninth graders, 117 10th graders, 103 11th graders, and 97 12th graders.
When asked, “During the past 12 months, how many times (if any) did you actually attempt suicide?” a total of 4,028 students answered, with 3,676 students, or 91.3%, answering that they never attempted suicide. A total of 169 students answered that they had attempted one time, 124 answered they’d attempted two or three times, 28 answered they’d attempted four or five times, and 31 answered they’d attempted six or more times.
Of those who said they had attempted six or more times, the breakdown was four students in seventh grade, seven students in eighth grade, six in ninth grade, five in 10th grade, three in 11th grade and six in 12th grade. That equates to 1 in 11.4 students attempting suicide.
According to Celia E. Cook, data support specialist for the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, the Alliance met with middle and high school students in small groups from four districts with a series of questions to further understand what youth are feeling and what’s driving these statistics.
“A lot of the students, they feel the stress that is happening in school, that’s happening with their teachers, administration, and they also feel the stress at home with their parents and kind of just how things are today,” Ms. Cook said. “And I think kind of being almost sandwiched within that stress, they’re feeling a little like their stress isn’t always being considered or maybe not prioritized.”
She said that many students feel counseling supports are helpful, but there’s just not enough of it to go around. When the groups discussed substance use, what students are using and why, those from the Alliance heard a lot about how the height of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted social restriction on kids and there wasn’t much else they could do with so much unsupervised time. So, she said, they would try things that they may not have done if they were involved in their regular routine.
“The pandemic has led to youth having greater social and emotional health challenges, no question,” said Stephen A. Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service. “Our charge is to stop this from happening, and we plan to do this by engaging every community sector to update and educate them obviously, and then to enlist their help in ensuring youth have the services they need on mental health and substance use fronts, as well as prevention messaging to encourage youth to never use, and if youth are already using, to stop use.”
Mr. Jennings, along with other community leaders, attended a recent Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, or CADCA conference as a public health planner with Jefferson County and as chair of the Alliance for Better Communities.
He said the huge takeaway from the CADCA conference was the need for youth prevention on all fronts. With regard to substance use prevention, social and emotional health and how poor health leads many to substance use, the message was loud and clear that organizations need to double down on their efforts working with youth to reverse the trends they are seeing, he said.
Mr. Jennings said that those who attended the conference were advised by CADCA leadership to connect with DuPage County, Illinois, regarding infusing their Alliance plans in the county’s three-year Community Health Improvement Plan to be submitted to the New York State Department of Health for approval in December. A Zoom conference took place with DuPage County late Tuesday afternoon, and the organization learned how they’ve actually done this to strengthen and measure their initiatives across community sectors, and also to sustain the initiatives for the long-term.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, together with the three hospitals in the county, has already decided mental health and substance use prevention will be a CHIP priority in the upcoming plan. Through the end of summer and fall, precise targets will be determined, as well as objectives and activities to work on over the next three years. This plan will include priorities and objectives of the Alliance, particularly the targets that aim to impact youth.
“We also need to meaningfully engage youth and make them understand their own power in rising above these risks and threats by working with school districts and youth-serving organizations to engage youth in community service and advocacy about these issues,” Mr. Jennings said. “Youth have incredible power, but they need to develop their skills to effectively use this power. We will work with youth to do this, and draw on the resources of CADCA and our CADCA partners nationwide that have had measurable success with youth initiatives to help us.”
