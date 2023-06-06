MASSENA — More than 20 fifth- and sixth-grade students from Jefferson Elementary School learned the art of fishing on Tuesday, but from an indoors perspective at the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitor Center.
Massena Central Superintendent Patrick H. Brady had asked that the students stay inside because of smoke that had drifted south from wildfires in Canada.
“Unfortunately, the superintendent informed the teacher this morning saying that they don’t want the students outside,” New York Power Authority Environmental Justice Program Manager Matthew S. Caruso said. “We’re going to make the best of what we can for today.”
But, that didn’t dampen the spirts of either the students or the 20 members of the NYPA’s Environmental Justice Community Volunteer Corps as they took part in the two-hour fishing clinic, which was part of the Power Authority’s Environmental Justice Outreach Program.
“What we do is essentially we go and travel all over New York state and we do stuff like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming,” Mr. Caruso said.
He said they work with high school and college students, young adults and adults, visiting communities to host programming that educates them on topics such as renewable energy systems that are evolving. The goal is to educate them on areas that for younger students could mean future jobs as mechanics, engineers and others.
“What we do at EJ (Environmental Justice) is that we’re really trying to spark that interest and hopefully spark an interest in the careers of the future,” he said.
But, on Tuesday, the effort was to interest the students in fishing.
“Today, we’ve got a really fun activity for you, a little bit different than what we’re used to doing. We have what we’re calling our volunteer fishing clinic,” Mr. Caruso told the students who had gathered in the visitor center auditorium.
Three stations had been set up inside the visitor center, including one on how to cast indoors, “so there won’t be any lines. But, we’re going to teach you how to cast,” he said.
Another station taught the students how to tie knots, while a third station from the state Department of Environmental Conservation helped them identify the different species of fish found in north country waters and how to handle them if they were caught.
“After that, we have a lesson plan from the (Nicandri) Nature Center called their Fantastic Fish Program. It’s about what makes fish so fantastic and why they’re so important for the area,” Mr. Caruso said.
Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald R. Meissner encouraged the students to develop a love for fishing as he had done at an early age.
“I remember that I was 5 years old and I went to my grandmother’s. I was on the dock and I was looking down and I was seeing the fish that were moving around,” he said.
He said he had been given a pole to use “and from that moment on, it was just fascinating. From that moment on, fishing has become the most important thing other than family. It is because of a lot of reasons, and those are the things that we wanted to teach kids today.”
“One of the biggest things we want to be able to do is to give you an opportunity to go outdoors. What does fishing bring to you? It might be something different for each one of you, but that’s why we’re here today,” Mr. Meissner said. “It’s changed my life. I don’t care how much stress and worries that you have in the world. If you can go out on the water and go fishing, it can really have a big impact. I don’t care who you are. When we’re out fishing, we’re all the same. That’s the reason that we wanted to give you all the opportunity.”
He said he had traveled extensively, but found the north country the best place for fishing.
“I think we’re all lucky, and maybe a few kids can go out and get a chance to go fishing. It might make you want to stay here because this is a wonderful region and I’ve discovered that and I hope you kids can find that out, too,” he said. “The most important thing is that you just get a chance to go out fishing.”
