MASSENA — More than 20 fifth- and sixth-grade students from Jefferson Elementary School learned the art of fishing on Tuesday, but from an indoors perspective at the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitor Center.

Massena Central Superintendent Patrick H. Brady had asked that the students stay inside because of smoke that had drifted south from wildfires in Canada.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.