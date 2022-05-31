MASSENA — Students at Jefferson Elementary School didn’t want to leave for the long weekend without saying thanks to the sacrifice made by military veterans.
They held a Memorial Day ceremony that included the playing of Taps, poem reading and singing. Students and staff wore patriotic colors to honor fallen heroes, and were joined by local veterans — Amvets Post 4 Commander Fred Cockayne, Amvets Post 4 Finance Officer James Gardner and Daryl Daily — who were thanked for their service.
Mr. Cockayne was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, Mr. Gardner was a U.S. Army sergeant first class and Mr. Daily was a U.S. Army staff sergeant.
Fourth-grade student Nova LaPorte showed her appreciation by presenting guests with a special bracelet that she made. She had also selected the special song of appreciation that her class sang for the veterans.
Student Aiyana Abelard recited a Memorial Day poem written for the occasion. The unknown author had penned “A Time To Remember.”
Memorial Day
Is a time to remember,
To honor and show our respect
For all men and women
Who gave up their lives
For the country they fought to protect.
Although we cannot
Picture all of their faces
Nor recognize each person’s name,
We give thanks today for
Those brave U.S. Soldiers.
When called by our country, they came.
“Through this citizenship event, we hope to teach the students about honoring the service and sacrifice of our military men and women,” Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. said.
He said they were fortunate to have special veteran guests participate in the ceremony to lead the Pledge of Allegiance and receive special blankets that were created by the Jefferson Kids Care Club.
“The blankets are to be shared with veterans as a sign of our appreciation,” Mr. Richards said. “On Memorial Day, students are encouraged to take some time, even if just a few minutes, to think and remember those who have served and died but who will never be forgotten. The real meaning of Memorial Day is to honor and remember all those American soldiers who died defending our freedom.”
