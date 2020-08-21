ALBANY — After months at the front of the state’s coronavirus task force, Jim Malatras has been appointed as SUNY’s new chancellor. The move was met with pushback from some faculty representatives who called for a longer, broader search.
Malatras, who has served as a top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo through the COVID-19 pandemic, was appointed as the 14th chancellor for the State University of New York’s 64 higher learning campuses statewide during a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.
Malatras, the current head of SUNY Empire State College, takes the reins from Kristina Johnson, who accepted a job with Ohio State University in June. The 42-year-old earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University at Albany, and is the first SUNY graduate to become chancellor.
“I’m honored and thrilled,” Malatras said during a news conference Friday in Albany. “I’m looking forward to getting right to work.”
The appointment wasn’t without controversy, as critics questioned why the board opted not to go the traditional route and conduct a national search to select a new chancellor.
Board member Cary Staller cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the system would have benefited from a broader search.
“A typical search process is inclusive and draws upon the collective wisdom of leaders from a broad spectrum, including students, faculty, campus presidents, unions and industry,” he said. “The standard search process also would have provided a diverse pool of candidates that reflects the broad diversity of New York.”
The board’s 15 trustees announced a vote of “no confidence” in appointees after they tapped Malatras — not because of reservations about his candidacy, but because they skipped their traditional search process.
Malatras said he understood trustee’s reservations in the quick selection.
“This is the board’s decision, but I will say this: What makes higher education successful is our shared governance model and collaboration,” Malatras said. “I understand people’s concerns about wanting to have a more robust process, but we really are in unprecedented times. We’ve never felt as a system or had to experience what we’re dealing with now.”
One SUNY Fredonia student tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday as many students returned to campus for the first time.
“So this is real, and this is in real time, and we have to manage it in real time as the emergency situation it is,” Malatras added. “All I can pledge to our entire community out there, is I will work hand-in-glove in cooperation and collaboration as we move forward. You can’t have a perfect process every time, but I think these extraordinary circumstances probably call for a more expedited process and I trust the Board of Trustees and I think their judgment was their judgment. I will work tirelessly with the entire SUNY community now going forward.”
After his appointment, Malatras addressed his close relationship with Gov. Cuomo, saying while he values strong working relationships with officials, the SUNY system and its students will remain Malatras’s primary responsibility.
“I’m a product of SUNY. It means a lot to me,” Malatras said. “My No. 1 constituents that I’m serving are the students of the State University of New York and that will not change.”
While Johnson earned $560,000 a year as chancellor, Malatras will make $450,000 annually — a 25% cut — and get a $5,000 a month housing allowance.
SUNY’s usual nationwide search for a chancellor can cost up to $750,000, SUNY spokesman Jim Urso said in a statement Friday. SUNY’s search for former chancellor Johnson cost $300,000.
“Without a nationwide search, we were able to avoid those costs,” he said.
Malatras declined to take SUNY’s typical $60,000 housing allowance. The leftover funds will be directed to SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Program, which helps students from underrepresented backgrounds succeed in college, and to PRODiG — a program to increase faculty diversity.
“Higher education is facing a critical moment in our history amplified by a pandemic that has nearly paralyzed our nation, and now, more than ever, we need a visionary leader and one with deep financial and operational expertise to face our challenges head on, and that is exactly what we have with Dr. Malatras,” said SUNY Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch and SUNY Vice Chairman Cesar Perales. “With his proven experience, deep connection with our campuses as a SUNY graduate and a strong relationship with Governor Cuomo and the Legislature, Dr. Malatras is ready and well positioned to tackle a wide range of issues impacting our campuses now, while implementing a vision of affordability, accessibility for all, and expanding SUNY’s prominence as a world-renowned institution. We are fortunate to have been able to select him amongst the strong talent and leadership across SUNY and have no doubt he will deliver results.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
