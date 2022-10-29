Journalist, author to discuss efforts to stop mass shootings

Mark Follman

OSWEGO - Journalist and author Mark Follman will discuss “Trigger Points: A Conversation About Mass Shootings in American and How We Can Work to Prevent Them” during a talk at SUNY Oswego at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium (room 132).

His talk parallels the research that informs his book “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America,” published by HarperCollins in April 2022. The event is free and open to the public.

