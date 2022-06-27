ADAMS — Having attended the South Jefferson school district from pre-K up through her senior year, Julia K. Largett says the good thing about being in the same district her whole academic life is getting really close with her classmates and friends.
“I really love my senior class,” she said. “We all push each other a lot, I think it’s really great to have a lot of bright students in your grade. One of the things I love about my class is our camaraderie and we’re all really unique and different.”
Excited for after graduation, she said her family will be coming to celebrate a few weeks after the big day, including her older sister Alexis Derrigo, also a South Jeff aluma, who lives in Arkansas and doesn’t get a lot of time to come visit. The thing Julia thinks she’ll miss most is her classmates.
“I feel like we’re just really close, and I think COVID has brought us even closer, which is kind of weird because we spent less time together than previous classes,” she said. “But I think that was a really uniting force for us kind of to just go through something together.”
Moving forward, Julia said she feels prepared for her next step after graduation, noting that her teachers have always pushed her and that the programs offered through South Jeff are great. She said Heather Stevens, her chemistry teacher, always pushed her to think outside the box and really made her believe that she could pursue science outside of high school. She said she’s looking forward to focusing her academic career and major at University of Rochester, majoring in physics and astronomy.
“As far as physics and astronomy goes, I’ve always been super curious,” she said. “I’m such a nerd because in my free time I go on YouTube and I’ll watch old lectures and read old physics books. I like it because it’s like the fundamental science, everything kind of stems from physics, it’s just how nature as a whole works. And I think that’s really cool, I love to get down to why everything works the way it does.”
Pursuing a bachelor’s degree in physics and astronomy, she said she likes astronomy because what kid doesn’t like space? She remembers being little and going out to sit and look up at space and thinking how large it was.
“It’s the next big thing that people don’t really know a lot about,” Julia said. “I think science is just really pushing towards outside of our immediate surroundings of the Earth, and I’m excited.”
She said research is something she’s really excited to be able to do and thinks a graduate program could also be in her future. Having always loved teaching and being a people person, she toyed with the idea of maybe even becoming a teacher or professor at some level, really digging deep into academia. As a woman in STEM, she said it’s valuable to have those kinds of role models to look up to, especially given the small amount of Nobel Prize winners for Physics that are female compared to those that are male.
“It’s a disproportionate amount of accolades given to men over females and I’m not saying that those men haven’t deserved it, they’re so smart and deserving, it’s just because of the disproportionate number of women in the field,” Julia said. “ I think that it’s very important that number shifts as we become more inclusive towards all types of people in STEM, not just women, but people of every community — we need to make everything more diverse and I’m a super huge advocate of that.”
Noting that the size of the University of Rochester is great for her, as well as the programs, and that she has family in Greece outside of Rochester in case she needs them, she’s also excited to be able to continue track and field at the college. As far as sports go, she’s a three season athlete and does cross country as well as track and field, both indoor and outdoor. Both sports have been a big part of her life, she said, and track especially, with coach Justin Crossway being a huge supporter.
Along with keeping her grades up, Julia has been involved with quite a few clubs at school. She’s in the National Honor Society, has been a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, Key Club and the Gay Straight Alliance at South Jeff. She is also a member of Artistic Designs Dance Company and dances competitively year round. Personally, her favorite is a contemporary modern style, but she also dances competitively in jazz, and has previously done tap and hip hop. She also does ballet.
As far as academic achievements, she’s maintained a high 90s GPA, which she considers a big accomplishment as she has always been striving to keep that high. While she doesn’t believe GPA is a measure of intelligence, she does think it’s a measure of hard work.
“I think everyone is very intelligent in their own way, I just think it is a measure of hard work in a sense, it’s what you put into it, and that’s what you get out of it,” she said. “It’s taking the extra time to make sure your assignment is done well, I think that’s always been a big thing for me.”
Julia was also awarded the LGBTQ+ pride scholarship through the University of Rochester, awarded to an academically excellent LGBTQ+ student who’s passionate about diversifying their communities. She said she was “beyond thankful and proud” of receiving the scholarship, especially coming from an area where LGBTQ+ representation is slim. As a bisexual woman, a big thing for her has been encouraging positive conversation about LGBTQ+ experiences and providing a kind and caring environment for those in the community, she said.
“I think my biggest thing is just never giving up when adversity hits, that’s a huge one for anyone because everyone faces adversity in their life,” Julia said. “I think people always focus on people with these huge goals and aspirations, but I think everybody has little things they’re working on and it’s super important that everybody knows that whatever goal they’re working on can be accomplished. Even if sometimes you fall short a little bit, just keep working and keep pushing and you’ll always get there in the end.”
