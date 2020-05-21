PARISHVILLE — Parishville High School graduating seniors and their parents or guardians are being encouraged to beat the June 1 deadline to apply for the $500 Kiwanis Scholarship created to help a graduating 2020 student.
The Potsdam Kiwanis Club Scholarship Award will be paid directly to the student for expenses needed for the use toward the transition to college or university and is a non-recurring award, club Chairman Henry W. Walters said.
To qualify for the scholarship, the student must:
n be college-bound with a grade-point average of 80 or above;
n be seeking enrollment as a full-time student at an accredited college or university within six months of the scholarship award presentation;
n if selected to receive scholarship money, provide the Potsdam Kiwanis Club with proof of enrollment at the college or university named on the application. Such proof would be a course schedule, receipt from the registrar’s office, etc.;
n while a student of the selected college or university, maintain status as a full-time student for a period of at least two semesters after receipt of the scholarship and must maintain passing grades as designated by the college or university. Failure to accomplish these may result in the forfeiture or repayment of your award.
Deadline for application submission is June 1 and can be made to jimenezboys3637@gmail.com or postmarked by that date and mailed to Potsdam Kiwanis Club Secretary, PO Box 793, Potsdam, NY 13676.
All decisions concerning the Potsdam Kiwanis Club Scholarship Award will be the responsibility of the selection committee and shall be final. Official notice to the recipient will be presented upon their graduation notification, with the scholarship of $500 provided to the recipient no later than July 3.
Donations to this award was made possible by the attendees to the monthly Italian Night Dinners provided by the Parishville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for Kiwanis.
