OGDENSBURG — Kennedy Elementary School could be seeing some improvements to its building, playground and drop off areas if a capital project is approved by voters in May.
On March 21, the Ogdensburg City School Board of Education approved a resolution to move forward with the process of having a capital project, that could total $3,000,000, placed on the ballot for voters to consider on May 17.
Superintendent Kevin Kendall said that the project would be aimed at addressing aging infrastructure at Kennedy School, 801 Park St., as well as correct building deficiencies that had been identified by the district.
“The intent of this project is to address our aging infrastructure and correct building deficiencies identified in our Building Condition Survey and Five Year Capital Facilities Plan,” said Kendall, “as well as to enhance health and safety at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.”
The project outlined in a resolution approved by the Board of Education stated that the project would see renovations done to the building itself, reconstruction and site improvements, mechanical system upgrades and reconstruction of the school’s playground.
“Work will involve improvements to the intermediate level drop off area in an effort to improve traffic congestion on Jersey Ave., relocation of the front playground away from Park Street, and miscellaneous upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems,” said Kendall.
The resolution stated that the project would not go above $3,000,000. Kendall added that the “project will be supported by state building aid, which is aided at 98%.”
If approved by voters at the budget and ballot vote on May 17 that will take place from noon to 9 p.m., construction at Kennedy School would likely begin in the fall and be completed by the spring of 2023, according to Kendall. He added that timing would be contingent on approvals by the state Education Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.