Kevin Seymour named Sandy Creek High School Principal

SANDY CREEK - Kevin Seymour has been named the new Sandy Creek High School Principal. Seymour graduated from Alexandria High School and attended SUNY Potsdam where he studied social studies and special education. He taught economics, history and government and as well as special education. He served as the SESIS Specialist at Jeff/Lewis BOCES before coming to Sandy Creek.
When he learned of the opening in the district he was drawn to the position by what the district has to offer to its students and the inclusion mindset “every student can succeed.”
“That’s what drew me to Sandy Creek,” he said. “Supporting all of their students and all of the opportunities students have here.”
The district’s goals align with his own goals for students and he knew immediately that this position was where he wanted to be. “The first time I came here and interviewed I felt so comfortable. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”
Seymour has been hard at work preparing for the coming school year. His plan is to better understand the systems in place and build rapport with the faculty. He is excited to be able to support some of the initiatives already in place such as the roll out of Chrome Books this year at the nine-12 level. In addition, he has been working closely with Middle School Principal Amy Molloy to align expectations so that middle school students are prepared for the nine-12 expectations.
Seymour is married with two children and lives in Sackett’s Harbor. In his spare time he likes to read, watch sports and spend time with his family. He looks forward to getting to know students, staff and community members in his new position.
