PHOENIX - An annual tradition at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School continued recently with a daylong celebration of school spirit and team-building activities.
Students in each grade wore designated team colors and competed in events to build unity while learning the meaning of “The Dillon Way.” They worked together to take on challenges and embody the school’s character education traits.
The fall kick-off celebration also included an assembly where students showed off banners they created, members of the student council spoke about their organization and the Firebird mascot ignited school spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.