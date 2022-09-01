Kids’ math and reading scores dropped during pandemic

A new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress has shown that math and reading test scores for elementary students fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Math and reading test scores for elementary students fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic, newly-released national standardized testing data shows.

Thursday’s release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress — a standardized test offered annually to students across the country for the past five decades — offers the most comprehensive look yet at the educational impact of the pandemic and subsequent shift to remote learning.

