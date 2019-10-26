WATERTOWN — A Kindergarten Transition Summit, hosted by the North Country Alliance for Early Childhood Education, in collaboration with the NYS Birth through Five Program, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
So far, more than 100 people have registered for the event, including representatives from 12 school districts and a host of local agencies, to discuss early education and school “readiness.”
The main program starts at 9 a.m. and will feature keynote speaker Patty Persell. Breakfast will be served, and mini-grants will be awarded to participants.
The goals of the summit are to identify examples of effective community transition and alignment practices, anticipate and problem-solve around key barriers to effective practices, and discuss participants’ perspectives on key outcomes that support buy-in.
Those wishing to register for the summit may do so here: https://forms.gle/FmcoSFjNvDX2qFo4A
