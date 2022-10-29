‘Kodachrome’ comes to Carthage stage

CARTHAGE — Carthage High School will present “Kodachrome” by Adam Szymkowicz on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Carthage High School auditorium, 36500 State Route 26.
Concordia Theatricals describes the play as “a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye.”
“Lovers of stage drama will recognize this story as similar to ‘Our Town’ or ‘Almost, Maine’ in which simple moments are noticed for their significance in the lives of those who live them,” said director James Goodenbury.
He noted that although the show can be performed with a cast of five, the Carthage performance will use 16 actors, without doubling.
“Students were so eager to perform after COVID, that we couldn’t whittle it down to five actors, so we used everyone we could,” the director said. “Some of these students have yet to experience the high school stage, and we want them to have that opportunity.”
The cast includes Nichelle Collier, Adam Workman, Christina Strange, Emma Hermanowski, Ally Halko, Mia Lucarelli, Garrett Nier, Ella Williamson, Carson Fannon, Ada Dinnez, RJ Wood, Tasya Rasmi, Emma Countryman, Jordyn Glathar, William Beirman and Caleigh Borland.
Curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. each night. The cost of admission is $6.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.