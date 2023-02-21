KPS embraces mindfulness at assemblies

OSWEGO - Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School.
Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part.
Chevalier got the students involved in the show, often calling upon them to dance or sing along with students even coming up to the microphone at different times.
Among the themes discussed was mindfulness, which Chevalier said many schools utilize to assist students with social-emotional issues they confront or might face. Acceptance and knowing what we don’t have the power to change, he told the kids, is very important to mental wellbeing.
