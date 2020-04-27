OSWEGO - Kingsford Park Elementary kindergarten students in Mary Lynne Maxwell’s classroom celebrated their official 100th day of school as they showcased various skills they learned thus far in their first year of full-day programming. While some students dressed as if they were 100 years old, they and their peers participated in several centers which focused on the number 100. Students created a fun trail mix snack as they counted out the various single treats on a number chart, completed a 100 grid as they rolled dice and colored in numbers on the chart, crated a gumball machine activity using colored bingo dabbers to represent 100 gumballs, constructed something fun with 100 pattern blocks, utilized 100 cubes to form a design, completed a multi-tier paper ice cream scoop math activity and constructed shapes of their choice with 100 cups. Pictured are a few of the students working on the latter activity.
