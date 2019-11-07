KPS open house
OSWEGO - Kingsford Park Elementary School students joined their families and other supporters at the building’s recent open house to introduce them to their classrooms and teachers, as they detailed a variety of happenings since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Together, the children and their guests completed a scavenger hunt to become more acquainted with the school and upon completion of the fun activity, everyone was treated to an ice cream snack in the cafeteria. Pictured with their ice cream treat are first-graders Rhys and Trevin Connor.

