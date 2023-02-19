KPS Student Council members make, deliver cards to Bishop’s Commons

OSWEGO - Amid the cold temperatures and gray skies, several Kingsford Park Elementary School students recently spearheaded an effort to make things a bit brighter for Bishop’s Commons residents.
Members of the school’s student council made dozens of cards containing uplifting messages and hand-delivered them to residents of the senior living community in Oswego.
