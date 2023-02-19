KPS Student Council members make, deliver cards to Bishop’s Commons

Members of the KPS Student Council present handmade cards to Bishop’s Commons residents.

OSWEGO - Amid the cold temperatures and gray skies, several Kingsford Park Elementary School students recently spearheaded an effort to make things a bit brighter for Bishop’s Commons residents.

Members of the school’s student council made dozens of cards containing uplifting messages and hand-delivered them to residents of the senior living community in Oswego.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.