LOWVILLE — Lowville High School senior Kyla M. Reed, 18, from Lowville has a knack for wanting to help people including participating in the Christmas Sharing Program when she started helping out “since she could walk.”
Ms. Reed describes Christmas Sharing as “her favorite event,” and it’s something she really looks forward to each year.
“I look forward to it all year,” she said.
The Christmas Sharing Program each year will receive a list of people with what they want for Christmas on that list and they will attempt to get them what they want.
Recently, Ms. Reed has taken on a leadership role with the program which allows her to help filling orders from the Christmas list, help with “Packing Day,” which is the day that all the food boxes are filled, so she is in charge of directing the food trucks as they get to the facility, and directs the volunteers how much food goes in the boxes as well.
“I really love it because it’s a chance to help people, it’s what made me want to go into a career that’s helping others because it makes me feel so good when you see people come in and ... people start crying because they’re so happy and they’re so thankful and that’s probably one of the best things that I’ve gotten out of it,” she said.
Ms. Reed is going to be attending Utica College and will continue helping people by majoring in occupational therapy, which is another way the Christmas Sharing Program has impacted her life.
“(Christmas Sharing) made me realize like I want to help people, and I just didn’t know how I wanted to help people,” she said. “I love children, so I knew I wanted to help children ... I ultimately decided on occupational therapy because I want to help those who can’t complete the task, and they don’t know how, like I want to show them how to do that so they can live their best life,” she said.
Occupational Therapy helps children with their fine motor skills such as writing, swinging on a swing, or helping children learn how to crawl.
Ms. Reed has a friend who is a travelling occupational therapist and says that is something that she too wants to do before coming back local to try and find a job at a local children’s hospital.
Her grandfather played a major role in taking on a leadership role with the Christmas Sharing program, she said.
“My grandpa and I were always really close,” she said. “So whatever he was doing, I wanted to be doing the same thing, so when he was out at Christmas charities, I was like ‘I want to go,’ and my mom was like ‘It’s past your bedtime,’ and I’m like ‘I don’t care, I want to go.’ ... Just like being with him and having that time together and helping him organize everything, I really loved that.” She went on to say that after her grandfather passed away, that encouraged her to want to take on a leadership role even more.
Seeing people’s reaction to the Christmas Sharing Program is something that drives Ms. Reed and something that she really enjoys.
“Everyone always appreciates a helping hand.”
Ms. Reed said it was difficult for her to balance the schoolwork and the Christmas Sharing program because she always wanted to do volunteer work instead of doing schoolwork.
“Obviously, school came first,” she said. “I had to get those volunteer hours in next because helping your community is one of the most important things you can do.”
She took the leadership around four years ago, just before her freshman year of high school.
Ms. Reed received help from her grandfather about how to take over the leadership position before letting her do it herself.
Her grandfather began the Christmas Sharing Program because he wanted to help people who may be couldn’t afford Christmas presents. The program grew overtime to what it is known as today.
Ms. Reed said after the orders come in, they will fill the orders at Walmart, and stores in Watertown so that children can get what they want for Christmas.
“We go to Walmart, we go to Watertown to buy toys specifically for that child so that they have exactly what they want,” she said. “And they each get an outfit, and then we fill this huge box of food for the family to take home for Christmas dinner.”
She said that she wanted to be just like her grandfather which is why she decided to take on a leadership role with the program.
A majority of the ways they raise money is by donations, which mostly come in around the holiday season.
Last holiday season, they helped around 300 families.
Ms. Reed also played soccer and track and field with the school. She also is in the Fit for Fun, Athletic Leadership Group, the secretary for NHS, and the president of Friends of Rachel.
