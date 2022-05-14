LaFargeville Central School class leaders
The 2022 class leaders at LaFargeville Central School are Alexis Ridsdale, valedictorian; Vera Blackford, salutatorian; and Ashley Rose, outstanding vocational student.
Alexis Ridsdale
Miss Ridsdale, daughter of Carlton and Jessica Ridsdale, has a grade point average of 98.63. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Science and Math and has earned 29 college credits.
She is a member of drama club, color guard, HOPE Club, Whiz Quiz and Spanish Club; and served on Student Council and CDEP (Comprehensive District Education Plan) planning committee. Miss Ridsdale is a volunteer junior with TIERS of Clayton and has volunteered with the LaFargeville Fire Department. In addition, she is a member of National Honor Society and was featured as an academic all-star on Channel 7 News.
Miss Ridsdale will major in neuroscience in a pre-med tract at Buffalo State College.
Vera Blackford
Miss Blackford, daughter of Lucas and Sarah Blackford, has a grade point average of 98.22. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She serves as class president, vice-president of the drama club, treasurer of Student Council and yearbook club and secretary of the prom committee.
Among honors received are the University of Rochester’s Bausch and Lomb Scholarship and a Whiz Quiz Scholarship. Outside of academics, she serves as an intern for Rhonda’s Footworks.
Miss Blackford will double major in neuroscience and brain and cognitive science at the University of Rochester.
Ashley Rose
Miss Rose, daughter of Kevin and Rebecca Rose, has a grade point average of 96.5. She will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma and earn a technical endorsement in the auto body repair program through Jefferson-Lewis Board of Educational Services. Through her work, she has earned 22 college credits and additional six credits through LaFargeville Central School
She is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Among awards received are the Outstanding Achievement Award and Perfect Attendance Recognition by Bolen Technical Center, and Xerox Award for Innovation and Achievement from the University of Rochester; and has worked to earn the level of NOCTI certification in Auto Body Repair.
Miss Rose will attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
