LaFargeville Central School class leaders
LAFARGEVILLE — The 2020 class leaders of LaFargeville Central School are Trenton Barnes, valedictorian; Peyton Sammons, salutatorian; and Zachary Eckert, outstanding vocational student.
Trenton Barnes, son of William and Deborah Barnes, has earned a cumulative overall average of 96.92. He has served in leadership roles as class president from freshman to junior years, French Club vice president for one year and captain of the varsity soccer team during his senior season. Trenton has also been very active on inter-scholastic teams at LCS as well as teams shared by Thousand Islands and Alexandria Central Schools. He was a member of the soccer, hockey and baseball teams for three years. He has been a member of the Whiz Quiz team throughout his high school career.
He has earned 23 college credits plus additional credits for AP computer science principles. Trenton will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
He will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, in the fall where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Peyton Sammons, daughter of Jeffery and Gerri Sammons, earned a cumulative average of 96.17. She is the current class president, president of the Student Council and French Club, a member of National Honor Society and an active member of Drama Club and Sources of Strength. Peyton also served as the class vice president and French Club treasurer during her junior year.
Her passion for dance has kept her very active throughout her years at LCS. She instructs young dancers at the studio where she trained. She has earned 24 college credits and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Science.
Peyton will attend the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine, in the fall where she will major in English literature.
Zachary Eckert, son of Brian and Michelle Eckert, has earned a 92.5 cumulative average in his two-year program at BOCES. He competed in the Skills USA competition in his junior year and would have returned this year had it not been for the interrupted school year. This competition provides an opportunity for students to showcase their skills against vocational students nationwide.
During high school, Zach participated in varsity soccer at LCS and played varsity hockey with the combined team from area schools. Upon graduation in June, Zachary is anticipated to receive a Regents Diploma and will have earned a Technical Endorsement in the welding program through Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
Zachary has used his welding training working with several local racing teams and to gain full time employment with a local construction company. He plans to pursue a career in Department of Corrections when he turns 21.
