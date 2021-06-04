LaFargeville Central School class leaders
LAFARGEVILLE — The 2021 class leaders at LaFargeville Central School are Josie Barton, valedictorian; Quinlyn Ormsby, salutatorian; and Matthew Simmons, outstanding vocational student
Miss Barton, daughter of Bradley and Jennifer Barton, has an academic average of 94.64. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Science and 19 college credits.
She is active in her church, serving as an educator, server and Bible school leader. She has been a member and team captain in several varsity sports and a fixture on several local elite travel softball and basketball teams; she played with the City Rocks team out of Albany. In addition, she is a member of LCS Rocks, the student-based community service club.
Miss Barton plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, and participate in intercollegiate basketball and softball and major in liberal arts.
Miss Ormsby, daughter of Stephen and Marci Ormsby, has an academic average of 93.27. She will graduate with a regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Science and 29.5 college credits.
She is class president, member and president of National Honor Society, member of drama club and Sources of Strength and treasurer and president of the yearbook club. She earned the Susan B. Anthony Scholarship in 2020.
Miss Ormsby plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in nursing.
Mr. Simmons, son of Nicholas and Melissa Anderson, has an academic average of 94.5 in his two-year program at BOCES. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Technical Endorsement in the motorcycle and marine power sports program through Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
He is a member of the boys’ varsity basketball teams and National Technical Honor Society; earned an Outstanding Achievement Award; and earned certification in EETC Four Stroke engines. Mr. Simmons received the 2021 Frank Reed Memorial Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.