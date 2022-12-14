LAFARGEVILLE — LaFargeville Central School District voters approved a capital project 78-8 on Tuesday to make repairs and replace infrastructure at the school.
The project, which will cost an estimated $10.3 million and will not affect residents’ school taxes, will begin in the summer of 2024 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. The project will include replacement of the aged boiler and heating system, which comprises the bulk of the cost of the project. Other repairs and replacements include the cafeteria kitchen, plumbing and roofing replacements and masonry repairs.
