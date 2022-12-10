LAFARGEVILLE — LaFargeville Central School District is holding a public vote on its capital project proposal from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria. The project seeks to replace and repair critical infrastructure and other needs of the school.
Prior to the vote there will be a community presentation at 6 p.m. Monday about what the proposal hopes to accomplish. The total cost of the project is estimated at $10.3 million and will have no impact on school taxes, according to information on the school’s website.
If approved, the project will begin in the summer of 2024 and be finished in the summer of 2025 to disrupt as little class time as possible.
“There will be two referendums on the ballot,” said LaFargeville Superintendent Travis Hoover. “To authorize the use of $900,000 from the capital reserve funds, and to authorize the district to spend an amount not to exceed $10.3 million on the capital project.”
Mr. Hoover added that in 2025, the district will pay off another bond it holds that will allow the project to be paid for without impacting school taxes on residents.
The proposed project will replace a number of critical, failing or otherwise compromised infrastructure and facilities for students and staff. In the proposal, it states that replacing the aging boiler and heating system will comprise the largest cost in the project. Also included in the project are plumbing and roofing replacements; a kitchen overhaul to rebuild the current 50-year-old kitchen; a cafeteria rebuild to replace failing windows and structural repairs; masonry repairs to the outside of the school and bus garage; adding tile to the bottom portion of hallways and replacing aged lockers; and updates to electrical, lighting, pavement, the courtyard and various other areas to comply with updated state codes.
The school prioritized any items that would fail within the next 15 years to replace or update in the proposal, putting the well-being and safety of students and staff at the fore of any considerations.
“This project will make the necessary repairs, replacements, and upgrades to keep the building functioning properly and our students and staff safe, secure, and warm for years to come,” said Mr. Hoover.
