LaFargeville to vote on capital project

LAFARGEVILLE — LaFargeville Central School District is holding a public vote on its capital project proposal from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria. The project seeks to replace and repair critical infrastructure and other needs of the school.

Prior to the vote there will be a community presentation at 6 p.m. Monday about what the proposal hopes to accomplish. The total cost of the project is estimated at $10.3 million and will have no impact on school taxes, according to information on the school’s website.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.