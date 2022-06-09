LAFARGEVILLE — Local families can soon read a book and get some exercise in the process.
The Orleans Public Library will debut its StoryWalk program on Saturday during the second annual LaFargeville Health and Wellness Fair.
Popping up all over the country in recent years, storywalks feature an outdoor children’s reading experience told via kiosks along walking trails.
“It’s a fun way to read,” said Library Director Stacy L. Snyder-Morse.
A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday for the StoryWalk.
It’s the same day that the Health and Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LaFargeville sports field. Organizations and vendors will be on hand to provide information to residents about how they can stay healthy.
The event was organized by 4-H Cornell Cooperative Extension and collaborations with LaFargeville Central School and the Orleans Public Library. And residents will get their first chance to go through the community’s StoryWalk.
Eighteen plastic kiosks have been placed along the school’s walking trail that tell part of the story. The stories will change every couple of weeks.
The StoryWalk’s first book will be “Going to the Firehouse,” by Mercer Mayer.
The book helps children learn, in a fun way, what to do in case of a fire, Mrs. Morse said.
“It’s personal to us,” said Mrs. Morse, whose son, Peyton L.S. Morse, was a Watertown city firefighter who died in March 2021.
The Peyton L.S. Morse Foundation, the organization that honors her son, will carry out the 21-year-old’s legacy of service during Saturday’s health fair, she said.
The foundation will present a new copy of “Going to the Firehouse” to the first 75 families going through the StoryWalk.
The StoryWalk was made possible by $500 grants from the North County Library System and Jefferson County Youth Alliance and a donation from the 4-H LaFargeville After School program, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
The concept of StoryWalks was created by Anne Ferguson, a librarian in Montpelier, Vermont.
