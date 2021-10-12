LAFARGEVILLE — The International Save A Life Tour made a stop at LaFargeville Central School on Tuesday morning with the intention of exposing students to the dangers of impaired driving.
Students tested out what it’s like to drive while drunk and while texting, and how dangerous each can be, all from the safety of the school’s gym.
The Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive, high-impact safe driving awareness program that informs, educates and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices made by the operator of a motor vehicle.
The program specifically places emphasis on the following driving situations: distracted driving, impaired driving, driver experience, improper driver behavior and seat belt usage.
“In the last 20 years, I’ve seen just such an attachment to electronic devices,” said high school English teacher Sarah H. Perretta, attending the tour with her students Tuesday morning. “Even when they (students) walk into the classroom, they’re still on them from the hallway, which is allowed, and they have a hard time putting them down.”
The Save A Life Tour utilizes several methods for educating, including video and speaking presentations, interactive demonstrations with simulators, pre- and post-surveys and take-a-ways, including a pledge card and a wristband.
The Tuesday tour included two simulations, one for impaired driving, during which students wore virtual reality goggles, and another for texting and driving, in which a computer sent texts for the students to respond to as they “drove” using the simulator.
According to Secondary Principal Steven M. Newcombe, the school hosted the tour a few years ago and will absolutely have it back in the future.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to see the reality and what they could do and what they could not do in a car,” he said. “I think other schools should definitely take a look at this and keep not only our school kids but our community safe.”
About 120 students in grades nine through 12 participated Tuesday.
The tour was made possible through a partnership with the Stop DWI program and some local donors, making it completely free for the district.
The school also worked with Pivot, which is already a partner with the district, to be at the school to hand out more information.
International Save A Life Tour also visited South Jefferson High School on Friday. The tour is the same program the U.S. Department of Defense uses, as well as the Connecticut and Missouri departments of transportation, Michigan Highway Safety, Tennessee Highway Safety, New Hampshire Children’s Hospital and more.
Chelsea K. Russell, an 11th-grader at LaFargeville, said she felt like the drunk driving simulator was a lot harder than the texting, though she doesn’t recommend people do either in real life.
“It’s important because you’re risking other people’s lives at the steering wheel,” she said. “You never know who’s driving intoxicated or not, so you’ve always got to be cautious.”
Fellow 11th-grader Grace M. Wainwright said the drunk driving simulator made her nauseous. While she also did better with the texting simulation, she will not do it while on the road, noting that she almost hit someone in the simulation because she wasn’t paying attention.
“Keep yourself and other vehicles safe,” she said to those out on the road.
Being out on the roads and driving with her learner’s permit and soon with her license, she thinks this tour has helped her to remember to pay more attention while driving.
Having personally visited more than 100 schools with the tour so far this year, Tour Manager Corey A. Parlmer noted that before trying out the simulators, students seemed overconfident that they’d do well on them. He said that tends to be the reaction he gets at most schools — students think that they can do it easily and they tend to find that it’s not as easy as they thought.
“I can’t speak on the impact, because I’m not here for the aftermath, but I believe my program has a lot to offer these students,” he said. “It’s just a good awareness for the students to see it beyond their local people, an awareness that we can give them that they don’t necessarily get.”
