Laker men’s hockey team visits Minetto Elementary

MINETTO - The Oswego State men’s hockey team recently stopped in at Minetto Elementary School to spend an afternoon with the students.
Students from across all grade levels got to spend time with the Lakers, who in addition to taking questions about hockey spoke about the importance of education along with living an active and healthy lifestyle.
“The students love when the Lakers come,” said Minetto teacher Kathleen Shafer, who helped organize the visit. “Many students are already Laker fans and regularly attend the games. Some students are new fans because they come to school.”
More than a dozen players along with assistant coach Jon Whitelaw took part in various activities, including physical education games, arts and crafts, reading to students and answering questions.
The Lakers spent time in classrooms, the gym, the art room, music room and ate lunch with some students.
