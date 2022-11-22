Lanigan and Volney honor elementary students for teamwork, academic success

FULTON - At building-wide assemblies, both Lanigan Elementary School and Volney Elementary School in Fulton honored students for their successes throughout the month of October.
Before peers and parents, both schools recognized students of all grade levels for being “on a roll” within academics. Additional students were honored for being role models in their demonstration of teamwork, the theme emphasized throughout October. November will highlight the theme of gratitude.
Volney’s assembly was held on Oct. 28, partnering with the school’s Halloween traditions like its annual costume parade. Forty-seven students were recognized in all, with 23 as teamwork role models and 24 for being “on a roll.
Lanigan’s assembly was held on Oct. 31, where 73 were recognized. Sixth grade students demonstrated the upcoming theme of gratitude for their younger peers, giving special thanks to the school’s food service and custodial staff with kind words and cards.
Victoria Chappell of Lanigan Elementary is honored by Principal Jeff Hendrickson at a school assembly for being “on a roll” for the month of October.
