Lanigan Elementary families attend block party and open house
Pictured are Lanigan families lined up for a picnic-style dinner.

FULTON - The recent Lanigan Elementary School block party and open house were huge successes, thanks to the teams of supporters who made the activities possible.

Hundreds of people flocked to the school’s courtyard and green space where they had a free meal, collected community information and resources, gathered school supplies and backpacks if needed, had their faces painted, enjoyed a bounce house and utilized the playground before Lanigan students led their families and other guests to their classrooms.

Parents and guardians met their child’s teacher, visited special area classrooms and several teachers had several fun, in-classroom activities to welcome Lanigan families to the 2019-2020 school year.

