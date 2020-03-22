FULTON - Lanigan Elementary School came together to celebrate special students from each grade level who have met or exceeded school expectations, as each received an award for their efforts.
Principal Jeff Hendrickson introduced each recipient and presented them with an award certificate during a school-wide assembly, where he also commended the students for exhibiting honesty and good character. Each of the award recipients was nominated by their teachers as classroom role models because they showed integrity and for setting great examples for their classmates.
As part of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) philosophy, the school strives to follow four major expectations: Be respectful, be responsible, be safe and be a problem solver.
Having achieved a positive academic or behavioral goal, the following students received an “On a Roll” award: Susi Horning, Kaiden Raymond, Owen Tice, Alex LaFrance, Austin Milks, Brooke McLoughlin, Claire Briggs, Montgomery Hahn, Riley Thurlow, Jayden Hall, Teagan Kingsley, Kaiya Stupp, Thomas Wood, Isaiah Sparks, Maverick Bonnell, Kloey Merritt, Griffin Shear, Elliot Prusinowski, Jamie Chappel, Savannah Emmons, Eli Maxam, Ethan Tice, Chace Ilacqua, Aiden Hyde, Tucker Smith, Kendra Phillips, Sophia Spaulding, Jackson Berry, Cooper Lavallee, Maggie Sorbello, Braiden Sellin, Santiago Rodriguez, Bryson France, Avonah Alvarado, Ailish Caster, Parker Mattice, Shea Kranze, Jonoah Adams, Lily Patrick, Lennyx Tucker and Isabella Tossas-Ruiz.
Also honored were several students who were deemed role models for their consistent integrity. Role model certificates were awarded to the following students: Abby Pierce, Indiana Griffin, Aliana Vazquez, Susanna Horning, Nathan Nichols, Sahara Raymond, James Stewart, Sydney Osborne, Koby Drake, Claire Dempsey, Madyson Holley, Earl Hoffmann, Addison Barrick, Matthew Becker, Jaylee Brien-Waldron, Hunter Hofmann, Sophia Hotchkiss, Cloe McLoughlin, Elliot Prusinowski, Jordan Roach, Mckayla Quimby, Savannah Emmons, Hayden Terpening, Alaina Stuart, Nataliyah Monahan, Angel Lamar, Jocilyn Bellinger, Skye Spears, Oliver Clark, Devon Jenney-Kraus, Ryland Sellin, Michael Baldwin, Leland Davis, Nisha Adams, Blake Bartosek, Lillian Francisco, Chloe Tucci, Devante Stewart, Jean Chappell and Jake Fluent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.