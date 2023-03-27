Lanigan Elementary raises money for local cancer foundation

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s Lanigan Elementary school recently raised an impressive $883 for the Griffin’s Guardians foundation through the organization’s Change for Hope program.
During the month of February, students at Lanigan collected their spare change and put it to good use. A large jug outside the cafeteria received money for Griffin’s Guardians, a locally-based non-profit foundation. Based out of Cicero, Griffin’s Guardians is dedicated to raising awareness about pediatric cancer.
“They help families all over Central New York,” said Jennifer Brooks, one of the school’s faculty members who helped organize the drive. “They’ve helped some families right here in Fulton as well.”
In addition to raising awareness, the foundation works to support families who’ve been affected by pediatric cancer. While this may include financial assistance, other programs – like the Sibling Sunshine Fund which gives gifts to the siblings of affected children – work to make a dark situation a little brighter.
Griffin’s Guardian’s Change for Hope campaign asks students to simply donate loose change during the month of February. This year more than two dozen schools participated, with Lanigan students contributing $883 to the cause. One second-grader at Lanigan, Camden Holliday, was so moved to support the foundation that he donated $40 of his birthday money. The organization gave Camden personal recognition in thanks.
At Lanigan Elementary, the Change for Hope program was spearheaded primarily by the school’s student congress. “In true Lanigan form,” said teacher and student congress advisor Aaron Koproski, “the students answered the call and hit it out of the ballpark!”
