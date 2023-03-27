Lanigan Elementary raises money for local cancer foundation

Lanigan’s student congress – pictured here with organizers Jennifer Brooks and Aaron Koproski – recently raised nearly $900 for Griffin’s Guardians, a local pediatric cancer foundation.

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s Lanigan Elementary school recently raised an impressive $883 for the Griffin’s Guardians foundation through the organization’s Change for Hope program.

During the month of February, students at Lanigan collected their spare change and put it to good use. A large jug outside the cafeteria received money for Griffin’s Guardians, a locally-based non-profit foundation. Based out of Cicero, Griffin’s Guardians is dedicated to raising awareness about pediatric cancer.

