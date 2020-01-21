Lanigan students honored for kindness, goal progress

FULTON - Determination, perseverance and kindness were just three of several highlights that students at Lanigan Elementary were honored for during a recent school assembly.
Nearly one student from each classroom was handpicked by their teachers for the school’s monthly On-a-Roll certificate because they achieved progress toward, or met, their academic or personal goals during December. On-a-roll awardees include: Michael Holmes, Layne Arnold, Jude Murphy, Rhyan Pitcher, Hailey Becker, Jordan Roach, Kendall Todt, Liam Sawyer, Connor Hughes, Ethan Ingerson, Rose Livingston, Aiden Hyden, Skye Spears, Jonathan Buscemi, Bailey Hennigan, Jake Fluent, Teagan Ward, Gavin Terpening, Ezra Wakefield, Bentley Marlowe and Isabella Tossas-Ruiz.
Lanigan students in grades kindergarten to six who exemplified kindness throughout the month of December include: Susi Horning, Brock Parry, Aliana Vasquez, Ada Dumouchel, Liam Green, Sahara-Lynne Raymond, Brady Kunzwiler, Hailey Becker, Trista Cliff, Conner Baum, Avery Evans, Jimmy Menter, Avery Washburn, Lori Johnson, Dominic Saunderson, Isaiah Sparks, Cloe McLoughlin, Caleb Allen, Julia Tomarchio, Janell Recore, Liam Kent, Ella Przychodzen, Emma Blackmar, Isabella Tompkins, Sophie Kunzwiler, Alaina Stuart, Aidan Faulstick, Alivia Rodriguez, Dale Krause, Alivia Mazzole, Rebecca Horning, Cooper Lavallee, Austin Polson, Bailey LeVea, Owen Ouderkirk, Carson Holland, Ella Drake, Shawn McCarthy, Jionni Jiminez, Tegan Ward, Ryker Lindsley, Avonah Alvarado, Taylor Johnson, Ryan Hotchkiss, Skylar Borden, Ailish Caster, ReVelle Sheldon, Kilie Kirkpatrick, Kate Banach and Jaxson Hollenbeck.
