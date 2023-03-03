WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District officially appointed Larry C. Schmiegel as the next superintendent of schools for the district during a Special Board of Education meeting Friday.
All that were present at the meeting voted yes, Fredric “Fred” J. Sovie was absent from the meeting.
“I would like to welcome Dr. Schmiegel to the district,” he said.
Students from Mr. Tyler DeTomi and Mrs. Cassandra Richardson’s class made a sign that was on display, welcoming Mr. Schmiegel to the district.
Mr. Schmiegel is currently the principal at Key West High School in Florida.
The central New York native graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration. He then earned his administrative certificate from LeMoyne College and his doctor of education from St. John Fisher University.
Mr. Schmiegel is anticipated to begin as superintendent on May 1
