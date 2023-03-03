hed

From left: Watertown City School Board of Education and district office Interim Superintendent Roger Adams, Culley T. Gosier, Jason B. Harrington, Rande S. Richardson, Ambrose Souza, Lorie L. Converse, Stacey J. Eger, Tina M. Lane, and Michelle R. Gravelle stand around a sign designed by students welcoming Larry C. Schmiegel as the next superintendent of schools during a special board of education meeting that officially appointed Mr. Schmiegel as superintendent of schools. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District officially appointed Larry C. Schmiegel as the next superintendent of schools for the district during a Special Board of Education meeting Friday.

All that were present at the meeting voted yes, Fredric “Fred” J. Sovie was absent from the meeting.

