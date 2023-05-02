WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s new Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel was sworn in during Tuesday’s meeting in the Case Middle School cafeteria.
Mr. Schmiegel’s official first day on the job was Monday.
During that day he went to every school in the district.
“I am extremely pleased and feel uplifted by the warm welcome in each of the buildings,” he said.
Mr. Schmiegel also complimented the cleanliness of the schools. “Walking into these schools, you feel that sense of Cyclone Pride,” he said.
One student told Mr. Schmiegel that he is going to like it at the Watertown City School District, and Mr. Schmiegel said he agrees.
“We are one family,” he said.
The central New York native graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration. He earned his administrative certificate from LeMoyne College and his doctor of education from St. John Fisher University.
“I’m extremely excited to be back where I call home,” he said.
Mr. Schmiegel was previously the principal at Key West High School in Florida.
He said he plans on leading focus groups so he can hear what the community, students, staff, administrators and Board of Education would like to see in the district.
Mr. Schmiegel’s child is enrolled in the school district and had his first day at Sherman Elementary School.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said.
The Board of Education was transparent with their stakeholders, Mr. Schmiegel said.
“The hopes and dreams that I felt throughout the interview process, I felt yesterday when I walked through the campus,” he said.
Mr. Schmiegel has served as an administrator at an elementary level, middle school level, and the high school level, something he says will help him in circumstances and be able to throw out ideas.
“We have work to do, but I do believe we have the right people on the bus to keep moving this district forward and to make great things happen for the kids,” he said.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
