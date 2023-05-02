Watertown swears in new superintendent

Larry C. Schmiegel was sworn in as superintendent of Watertown City School District during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night at Case Middle School. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s new Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel was sworn in during Tuesday’s meeting in the Case Middle School cafeteria.

Mr. Schmiegel’s official first day on the job was Monday.

