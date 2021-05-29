DEXTER — The Last Station Fundraising Campaign will officially kick off at 12:30 p.m. June 13 at the Dexter Historical Society.
The Last Station Fundraising Campaign is cosponsored by the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. and the Dexter Historical Society. The Last Station will be built at the historical society’s property on 105 E. Kirby St. It will be the home of the fire department’s 1929 Brockway fire pumper and 1865 Rumsey hand pumper.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $80,000.
Lunch will be served at the kickoff. A hot dog combo with a choice of drink and a bag of popcorn will be sold for $5. All items may be purchased individually as well.
The event will include the dedication of the former First Universalist Church bell.
The Last Station, which has a preliminary plan of being 35-by-26-feet, would be constructed next to the Dexter Area Historical Society. The society’s home is the former First Universalist Church, constructed in 1841. The building was donated to the group in 1997 by remaining members of the church, but it was officially opened by the historical society in 2005.
Learn more about the Last Station project at dextervfd.org.
