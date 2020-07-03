MASSENA — The show won’t go on.
The Massena Central High School Musical Theater Department had been rehearsing since the beginning of the year for a spring musical production of “Newsies” in March. But that was postponed when COVID-19 hit.
The department’s plan was to allow the students to still perform and the audience to still enjoy by staging the production this month. But that has been canceled now because of COVID-19.
“We had hoped to do the show in late July, but that will not be able to happen given our current restrictions and restrictions in the foreseeable future,” Musical Theater Director Christopher Lincoln said.
The production had originally been scheduled for March 27 and 28. But when the state directed that events with 500 or more people in attendance be canceled or postponed, it was moved to April 25. The situation never got any better, though, and the final decision was to stage it in late July.
“Although we had hoped to be able to perform this amazing show with this amazing cast/crew this summer, it will not be possible to do so. New York’s phase four reopening has been deterred and modified, and although we had hoped to be able to live stream the show, that will no longer be possible either,” Mr. Lincoln said.
“Unfortunately, that means we are forced, with much sadness, to cancel MCHS Newsies 2020,” he said. “As always, the cast, crew and directors are so thankful for the amazing support show to us by the Massena community. Thank you for your understanding during this crisis as these disappointing and tough decisions are made.”
Anyone who has purchased a ticket can request a refund by sending an email to Mr. Lincoln at clincoln@mcs.k12.ny.us and indicating that they wish a refund. Make sure to include the name of the person who purchased the tickets. Mr. Lincoln said it’s best if the person who purchased the tickets sends the email, making it easier to determine who receives the refund.
Anyone who purchased tickets using a credit or debit card will have their refund go back into their account. Anyone who used cash or a check will need to have the refund sent via the district check.
Mr. Lincoln said, because of the cancellation, the Musical Theater Department will sustain a “significant loss of revenue,” but that can be improved if a ticket buyer chooses to donate their ticket purchase.
“Every dollar that comes in to the Musical Theater Department is used to fund the current and following year’s shows. We’re not sure yet how much of a loss we will endure, but it will be significant,” he said.
Any business owner or private party who purchased advertising in the playbill will receive a phone call from the music department team within the first two weeks of July.
Mr. Lincoln said they plan to continue their spring musical tradition in March 2021. However, it will depend on the state of the COVID crisis
“All entertainment venues have been devastated by the COVID crisis. Until the restrictions are lifted, live shows and live venues will continue to be negatively impacted by this crisis,” he said. “As the remainder of this year unfolds and a new school year begins, we will approach them both with a mindset of ‘the show will go on.’”
