ALBANY — Educators must invest historic levels of state aid to bolster services and programs for elementary school students, including earlier, more efficient screenings for learning disabilities and mental health issues, education leaders said Wednesday.
The majority of a child’s educational foundation occurs from pre-Kindergarten through fourth grade. But state Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa told lawmakers during a virtual budget hearing on education Wednesday that the state Education Department equally prioritizes all grade levels.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, countered that approach, and said a growing number of students who graduate from New York schools lack the educational preparation when they begin collegiate programs at State University of New York and City University of New York campuses.
“K-12 is sending far too many students to college that are not prepared to be in college, and that is not a very good return on the investment that we put in for K-12,” Peoples-Stokes said. “I’m appreciative that foundation aid dollars are there ...although I hope that those positions end up having some real concerted focus on making sure that foundational education is provided for everyone who attends schools in the state of New York.”
Rosa assured the Assembly leader the department works with each of the 800-plus local school districts and their superintendents. “Collectively, we have a commitment and obligation to do this work,” she said of improving the state’s quality of public education.
Some superintendents and school boards hold their district administrators accountable while others don’t, leading to a disparity in localities statewide, Rosa said.
Wednesday marked the second of 13 virtual legislative budget hearings to continue through Feb. 16 to assist policymakers as they enter budget negotiations for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year.
New York parents and caregivers of school-aged children regularly ask about proper mental health and learning disability screening for their young students, several senators and assemblymembers said. Several lawmakers expressed concerns to Rosa requesting more efficient, improved disability screening for pre-K, Kindergarten and elementary school students.
“A screening at an early stage is really essential,” she said.
Wednesday’s hearing takes place just over one week after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $216.3 billion executive budget proposal, featuring $31.3 billion in total school aid for the 2023 academic year. The investment marks the highest in state history, reflecting a $2.1 billion, or 7.1% increase over last year, a $1.6 billion, or 8.1%, increase in Foundation Aid and $466 million increase for other school aid programs.
In her testimony, Rosa noted 168 positions within the Education Department not funded in Hochul’s proposal and asked they be reinstated.
The governor proposed an 11% increase for special education services, but Rosa and lawmakers agreed the issue is monitoring and maintaining the programming once created. Rosa expressed concerns about the department’s ability to spend $240 million in that area in one fiscal year, as opposed to spreading the investment out.
Dyslexia in youth has been tied to people who end up incarcerated later in life, Rosa said, because most students do not receive the necessary resources early in their education.
Rosa noted educators have struggled placing and teaching students with different language skills or gaps in their education after a significant influx of students from other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers urged the Education Department to use the historic investments to expand social emotional learning services as school district combat increased instances of drug and substance abuse, violence, bullying and students dropping out before graduation over the last two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, exposing students to increased and new varieties of trauma.
Rosa recently met with Health Department executives and highlighted the need for work across state agencies for additional mental health services and support in schools. The department leaders discussed expanding remote appointments or services via video call or telephone.
“We’re looking at different ways that we can do this,” she said.
Hochul’s budget also includes $106 million, or $53 million each, for additional full-time faculty at State University of New York and City University of New York campuses; $100 million over two years for the Recover from COVID program for schools to give assistance to districts for summer learning, after-school programs and mental health services related to the pandemic; an increase of $2 million for resources for runaway and homeless youth; continuing free school meals for all students regardless of income, impacting 3 million New York students.
Rosa ended her hours-long question-and-answer session with policymakers Wednesday noting her colleagues will work as a department to devise less restrictive solutions for students with learning and developmental disabilities as the pandemic continues.
