PHOENIX - Although no one in the Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) expected a pandemic would prompt building closures in March, district staff quickly banded together to develop an instructional plan that would keep students actively engaged in their learning.
Utilizing Google Classrooms, teachers in every grade level jumped into action and implemented virtual lessons where students could review old material and dive into new learning as well. As the closures extended, district administrators began securing additional technology, creating professional development opportunities and meeting with staff to create a robust learning model when schools reopened in September.
“We learned so much from the feedback we received from our staff and our families,” said PCSD Director of Curriculum Stacie Shaffer. “During the summer, we surveyed our families to identify their technology needs; our staff attended dozens of trainings; and we collaborated on a plan to best meet the needs of all learners. We are grateful to everyone who offered input throughout this process.”
The intensive work and preparation during the summer has paid dividends early on this school year, as staff members have developed strong classroom communities both remotely and in-person. Pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students learning in-person get traditional interaction and build a classroom community while maintaining their distance and wearing masks, while those who are learning remotely have found new ways to feel connected.
“The kids have been great from day one,” said third-grade virtual classroom teacher Steve Terchowitz. “Every single student was there at 9 a.m., we did introductions, they met their classmates and we dove right into it. Our schedule follows the same schedule as in-person learning, so it really takes on the feel of a traditional classroom.”
For remote learning teachers at the middle and high school, making connections with students has been a key factor in keeping them engaged in their education. According to Emerson J. Dillon Middle School social studies teacher John Dalgety, he has had success by continually checking in with students, asking them engaging questions and providing visual examples.
“I’ve looked at what I have done in the past and I’m reinventing it for this remote learning model,” Dalgety said. “If it has worked well in-person, I’m trying to incorporate it online.”
The veteran teacher noted that he has taken a calculated approach, attended professional development offerings and is making the best of current times.
“Things don’t always work out the way they are supposed to,” Dalgety said. “It’s different and I miss the interaction of being in the same room, but we are making the most of it. All I can ask for from my students is that they work their hardest, and I will do the same.”
That work ethic among students and staff has proven beneficial as folks continue to adapt to the ever-changing education and health guidelines.
“We are incredibly proud of the entire PCSD educational community, from our students to our staff members to our families,” said Nicole Covell, Executive Director of Instruction and Personnel. “The collaboration, cooperation and resiliency of the entire Firebird family has made us an even stronger district; one that provides a robust instructional plan to meet all our students’ needs.”
