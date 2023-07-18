Leftover funds possible in Massena Central’s $49.6 million capital project

MASSENA — As the Massena Central School District’s three-phase $49.6 million capital project winds down, interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said it appears there may be funds remaining that can be used for other work.
He said that if funds remain there is the potential to do some smaller work before phase three is completed this year.
“There could be up to $400,000 left. This is on a $49.6 million project. We are coming to the end of it,” Brady said.
However, he said, they could not look at doing extensive work with the remaining funds because of the time factor involved.
“For example, if we wanted to do pool work, that would not be feasible because we don’t have the time. We have to look at long lead times for equipment, architect review, SED review,” Brady said. “But, there are certain things like the auditorium carpeting and possibly auditorium lighting on the carpet, the aisle lighting.”
He said that during a meeting they discussed purchasing some doors that could be installed by the district staff.
“We wouldn’t have to worry about construction contractors doing it because they’re coming to the end of this project and they’re now going on to other projects and it’s a short summer,” he said. “So, these are the types of things we’re thinking about, purchasing doors that we can install, ceiling tiles that can be installed. It’s going to be relatively minor.”
Phase one work began in the summer of 2020 and included site work, asbestos abatement and roof replacement or repair. Phase two included work at all of the elementary schools, site work and masonry restoration at the district’s Shared Transportation Facility, and site work, masonry restoration and boiler room replacement at the high school. When it wraps up this fall, phase three will have included the remaining scope of work at the high school, as well as work at the junior high, Central Administration Building, and remaining mechanical and electrical work at the Shared Transportation Facility.
As a high needs district, the project receives 96% in state aid, and $6 million in reserves made up the difference in the local share. Voters approved the project, 346-41, during a December 2019 vote.
While district officials contemplate how to use any leftover funding, Facilities Committee Chair Robert M. LeBlanc said they began discussing the next capital project. IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, has assisted the district with a five-year plan that shows what the priorities could be in future projects.
“We started talking about when, there will be priorities, and it’s not going to be as big as this last project. It’s going to be more focused on less disruption to the kids,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.