Leftover funds possible in Massena Central’s $49.6 million capital project

Construction in the Massena Central High School auditorium was among the work that was part of the district’s $49.6 million capital project. The project is set to end this fall, and there may be money remaining for smaller work. Provided photo

MASSENA — As the Massena Central School District’s three-phase $49.6 million capital project winds down, interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said it appears there may be funds remaining that can be used for other work.

He said that if funds remain there is the potential to do some smaller work before phase three is completed this year.

