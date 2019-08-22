HANNIBAL - Although school is out for the summer, that didn’t stop 75 Hannibal Central School District students from engaging in a weeklong STEM learning opportunity.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grades attended LEGO Camp at Fairley Elementary School, where they explored architecture and engineering principles through hands-on projects. Classrooms in the second-grade wing of the building featured different activities for participants, including coding, science experiments and robotics. Throughout the week, students conducted motorized builds, created slime, wrote computer code and learned about the science behind each project.
“I am delighted that we were able to offer an engaging and fun opportunity for our students to be able to unleash their creativity this summer,” said Nancy Dingman, HCSD Executive Director for Business Administration. “They learned so much and they were able to spend time with friends. We would love to continue this program in the future.”
To commemorate the weeklong enrichment opportunity, each participant received a LEGO Juniors kit, thanks to a donation from the NYSIR Insurance company.
