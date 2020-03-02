Leighton Elementary kindergarteners welcome sweethearts to breakfast

OSWEGO - Students in Heather Wood’s kindergarten class at Leighton Elementary School recently shared and celebrated love with their classmates and special guests during a sweetheart breakfast.
Held in the classroom on Valentine’s Day, the breakfast served as another opportunity for families to engage with their child at school, while promoting love, understanding and compassion. As students, classroom staff members and guests enjoyed breakfast pizza, fruit, donuts and muffins, they also experienced conversation, book reading, and a picture frame craft for students to give to their sweethearts at home. Wood said she read Valentine’s Day-themed books to her class throughout the week leading up to the event, and students also completed writing activities all about the things they love. The kindergarteners were thrilled, she said, to also learn sign language for “I love you.”
Each student received both a Valentine’s Day gift bag from their teacher and classroom helpers, as well as treats from their peers.
