Leighton Elementary kindergarteners welcome sweethearts to breakfast

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.