OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School will not be closed. It will not be repurposed. At least yet.
That was the unanimous decision of the Oswego City School District’s Board of Education Tuesday, Nov. 15 as the culmination of a packed and emotional meeting attended by approximately 100 opposition residents.
Not one voice was raised from the audience in support of the idea that Leighton has become too expensive and serves too few students to remain viable.
Among the board, only President Dr. Lisa Glidden expressed support for the possibility, predicting there will come a time in the future when this issue will rear its head again, but yet deciding to vote with all other members of the board, making the decision unanimous to end this lengthy and worrisome process.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin presented slides giving some sense of a timeline of events that have gone into this decision, including one that shows a 20-year decline in K-6 enrollment with a projection that it will continue to decline further.
Board member David Crisafulli made the point that the recent decision by microchip manufacturer Micron to invest $100 billion in four very large microchip clean rooms in Clay over the next 20 years, creating 9,000 Micron jobs alone and an estimated 50,000 supporting jobs in the surrounding area, may very well move those Leighton future enrollment projections upward.
A number of teachers rattled off a litany of reasons why closing Leighton would be a bad idea, a number of students added their perspective (all in opposition), and the fact that there really was no plan in place for what would happen to Leighton if in fact it were closed, all led to an overwhelming feeling that this was an idea whose time had not come and possibly an idea whose time may never come.
Nevertheless, the numbers are irrefutable and the future is full of possibility. If expenses continue to increase and if enrollment continues to decrease, Dr. Glidden may well be correct and this issue will return. But for now, all is well, no students will have to leave the school they love, and the crowd left happy.
